Monday: Three bills were signed into law in Delaware to lower health care costs and expand access to care. One of the new laws protects the state's nonprofit hospitals from ever being purchased by private equity firms. Gov. Matt Meyer said private equity acquisitions have contributed to hospitals going out of business in neighboring states.
Tuesday: The Delaware Division of Public Health confirmed the state's second measles case in more than a decade. The total number of cases has since increased to five. Health officials are conducting contact tracing to identify others who may have been exposed. Four of the five people infected so far were unvaccinated.
Wednesday: Concerns over a cyclospora parasite outbreak affecting lettuce across the country have had a positive impact for some local businesses. Local farmers and growers reported an increase in sales as some consumers said they feel safer buying produce from smaller, local operations. Some restaurants, however, said customers are avoiding leafy greens altogether.
Thursday: The Delaware State Fair kicked off, drawing people from across the state to Harrington. Visitors attended to see livestock, listen to live music, ride attractions and enjoy fair food.
Friday: Dredging operations began in the Ocean City Inlet, with a goal of removing about 5,000 cubic yards of material from the channel. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said dredging in the inlet takes place about four times a year.