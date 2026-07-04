Week In Review: June 29th - July 3rd

Monday
Delaware legislators considered Senate Bill 325, legislation designed to strengthen criminal background checks for volunteer firefighters.
Current law requires statewide background checks, but officials said the process does not fully capture criminal activity that occurred outside Delaware. The bill would close that gap by expanding background checks to include out-of-state criminal records.
Tuesday
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced plans to repair an erosion-prone stretch of shoreline near Slaughter Beach.
The project focuses on an area north of the Mispillion Inlet near the DuPont Nature Center, where significant erosion has occurred for decades. The proposed plan calls for construction of a berm to help stabilize the shoreline and better protect the area.
Wednesday
Extreme heat settled across Delaware's coast, bringing high temperatures, elevated humidity and a high ultraviolet index.
The conditions prompted organizers to cancel or postpone several outdoor events ahead of the Independence Day holiday weekend.
Thursday
Ocean City lifeguards took extra precautions as they worked in the prolonged heat.
Crews remained hydrated, sought shade whenever possible and wore long-sleeve sun-protection shirts while on patrol. Officials emphasized the importance of protecting both beachgoers and lifeguards from prolonged exposure to the sun during the holiday rush.
Friday
Heavy traffic crowded the roads leading to Delaware's beaches as travelers headed to the coast to celebrate the holiday weekend.
The Delaware Department of Transportation expected traffic volumes to remain high throughout the weekend and anticipated some visitors and locals would opt for buses instead of driving.