DELAWARE - The National Weather Service has upgraded its heat advisory to an Extreme Heat Warning for all three Delaware counties, with dangerous heat expected from Tuesday, July 1, through Friday, July 4.
The hottest conditions are forecast for Thursday and Friday, according to CoastTV meteorologists and data from the National Weather Service.
An Extreme Heat Warning is issued when dangerous heat is occurring or imminent, and the National Weather Service urges people to take immediate precautions to protect themselves from heat-related illness.
The Delaware Emergency Management Agency and the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services said they are monitoring conditions ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend and coordinating with county partners to help communities prepare.
State agencies are encouraging people to:
Stay hydrated, avoid alcohol and consider drinks with electrolytes.
Take frequent breaks in shaded areas.
Check on older adults and people without air conditioning.
Limit strenuous outdoor activities.
Learn the warning signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Apply sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher every two hours.
Wear lightweight, loose-fitting and light-colored clothing.
According to the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, those at the greatest risk include young children and infants, older adults, people with chronic medical conditions and pregnant women.
Heat exhaustion symptoms include dizziness, extreme thirst, heavy sweating, nausea and weakness. The department advises moving to a cooler location, loosening tight clothing, drinking cool water and seeking medical care if symptoms do not improve.
Heat stroke symptoms include confusion, dizziness and loss of consciousness. The condition can cause death or permanent disability if not treated immediately. People should call 911, move the person to a cooler area, loosen clothing and begin cooling the person with water and ice while waiting for emergency responders.
State cooling centers open
The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services has opened cooling centers across the state. State-operated centers are scheduled to remain open through July 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted.
New Castle County
Claymont State Service Center, 3301 Green St., Claymont
DHSS Canby Park Office, 1920 Maryland Ave., Wilmington
Churchman's Corporate Center, 84 Christiana Road, New Castle
Hudson State Service Center, 501 Ogletown Road, Newark (open until 6 p.m. July 1)
Kent County
Smyrna State Service Center, 100 Sunnyside Road, Smyrna
Williams State Service Center, 805 River Road, Dover (open until 6 p.m. July 1)
Sussex County
Adams State Service Center, 546 Bedford St., Georgetown (open until 6 p.m. July 1)
Bridgeville State Service Center, 400 Mill St., Bridgeville
Laurel State Service Center, 31039 N. Poplar St., Laurel
Milford State Service Center, 13 S.W. Front St., Milford
Shipley State Service Center, 350 Virginia Ave., Seaford
Pet safety during extreme heat
The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services also reminded pet owners to protect animals from dangerous temperatures by providing shade and fresh water, keeping pets indoors whenever possible and never leaving them in a parked car.
The agency noted that during a National Weather Service excessive heat warning, dogs may not be left outdoors.
Pet owners are encouraged to walk dogs during the early morning or late evening and check pavement temperatures before heading outside. Signs of heat stroke in animals include excessive panting, drooling, weakness, collapse and unsteadiness. Immediate veterinary care is recommended if heat stroke is suspected.
Stay up to date on the latest weather conditions with radar and hourly forecasts in the CoastTV weather app, available for Apple and Android.