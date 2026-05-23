Ahead of the busy Memorial Day weekend, Delmarva was a busy place. For any of the stories you may have missed, this is your Week In Review:
Monday: The Ocean City Fire Department partnered with the Maryland Natural Resources Police to conduct water rescue training exercises at the Ocean City Inlet. First responders trained near the jetty rocks, practiced swimmer pickups and recoveries, and worked on coordination efforts between agencies during emergency situations.
Tuesday: Sussex County Council considered an ordinance aimed at curbing cluster subdivisions. Farmers opposed the proposal, arguing that limiting development opportunities could hurt the value of farmland because land prices are often based on potential development opportunities. Some said the measure could devalue farmland equity and negatively impact their bottom line.
Wednesday: An early-season heat wave across Delmarva Peninsula came to an end as temperatures once again climbed into the 90s before cooler weather began moving toward the coast.
Thursday: Arrests were made following a “takeover” event on the boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach earlier in the week. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to disperse the crowd, and warrants were issued for four event promoters. Authorities said three of the four later turned themselves in.
Friday: Heavy traffic headed toward the coast ahead of Memorial Day weekend. More than 335,000 vehicles are expected to cross the Chesapeake Bay Bridge during the holiday period. The travel surge comes as AAA estimates more than 45 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this weekend, setting a new record.