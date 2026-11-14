Monday: The Georgetown Town Council voted 3-1 to repeal its cottage housing ordinance. Georgetown originally adopted the ordinance in December 2025. The vote followed a lengthy public comment period, during which a majority of speakers opposed cottage housing in the town.
Tuesday: A new report found microplastics at every sample location tested throughout the Chesapeake Bay watershed. The Chesapeake Bay Foundation says the particles can harm the ecosystems they enter and potentially affect human health.
Wednesday: Two Delaware voters are suing in federal court, arguing the state deserves a second seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. The lawsuit challenges the longstanding 435-seat limit, arguing Delaware has nearly as many residents as Montana but only half the representation. Delaware is currently represented by Congresswoman Sarah McBride.
Thursday: A tornado was confirmed at Christiana Hospital in Newark. The hospital says the storm damaged its helicopter landing pad, but no one was injured.
Friday: Delaware State Police announced the launch of Axon's real-time translation feature. The technology, built into body-worn cameras, is designed to help troopers overcome communication barriers through two-way audio translation in more than 50 languages.