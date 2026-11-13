State trooper holding the real-time translation that is built into the body-worn cameras.

The technology will help troopers overcome communication barriers with real-time, two-way audio translation in more than 50 languages. (DSP)

DELAWAREDelaware State Police announced the launch of Axon’s Real-Time Translation, a feature built into body-worn cameras to help troopers communicate with community members who speak different languages.

According to DSP, the technology will help troopers overcome communication barriers with real-time, two-way audio translation in more than 50 languages. It will support everyday interactions, including traffic stops, calls for service, and community engagement.

"Effective communication builds trust between law enforcement and the communities we serve," said Colonel William D. Crotty, Superintendent of the Delaware State Police. "Everyone deserves to be heard and understood, and this technology helps ensure language is not a barrier to the service and protection they receive."

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Rianna Moses joined CoastTV in July of 2025 after graduating from Rowan University. Here at CoastTV, Rianna is currently the evening editor and also produces the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. broadcasts a couple days a week. .

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