Georgetown, Del. - The Georgetown Town Council voted 3-1 Monday night to repeal an ordinance allowing cottage housing developments in the town’s UR-1 Urban Residential District.
The council approved Ordinance 2026-06 on its second reading following a heated period of public comment. The decision removes cottage housing developments as a permitted use in the district.
Councilmember Tony Neal cast the lone vote against the repeal. During councilmember comments, Neal reflected on his childhood growing up in poverty and emphasized the importance of affordable housing options for people struggling financially.
"I came from a hard place and I know how difficult it can be for people to get to served in places. I just look at the whole situation differently," Neal said.
"Change is hard but I feel like there is a way that we can work this thing out and come together and be happy," Neal reiterated.
Most people who spoke during the meeting opposed cottage housing developments near their homes, citing safety concerns.
Meanwhile, Mayor Angela Townsend said she is working to establish an affordable housing committee to help address housing affordability in Georgetown.
The proposed committee would provide nonbinding recommendations to the Town Council as it considers future housing options and affordability challenges.