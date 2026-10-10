MONDAY: Dredging began on the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says crews are expected to remove about 89,000 cubic yards of sediment from the canal. The nearly $10 million project is expected to improve navigation.
TUESDAY: President Donald Trump visited Maryland to announce a deal he says will usher in a golden age of shipbuilding. A new ship manufacturing facility is planned in Baltimore. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said it will be the largest U.S. shipyard built since World War II.
WEDNESDAY: The University of Delaware hosted the launch of a new National Science Foundation artificial intelligence institute. The NSF awarded $21.5 million to establish the Institute for Human-AI Cooperation. The institute is designed to support human decision-making through human-centered AI in health care.
THURSDAY: Dewey Beach is receiving complaints about dog waste on and around the beach. The beach patrol says people have raised concerns about the issue. Town Manager Bill Zolper said the problem is expected to occur but is not tolerated.
FRIDAY: Georgetown police are cracking down on large commercial trucks using downtown roads. During a four-hour enforcement initiative last month, officers stopped 27 commercial trucks and cited 11 for using restricted roads.