A prolonged dry spell continues across Delmarva as a warming trend sets in through the weekend and early next week. Today temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper 70s under clear skies, with slightly higher humidity. By early next week, temperatures could approach near-record highs in the low 80s, though coastal areas may remain cooler. While a cold front midweek brings a brief cooldown, significant rainfall remains unlikely, extending the already notable dry streak.