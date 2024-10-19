We are deep into fall here on Delmarva and if you have been busy with the everyday requirements of life it's possible that you missed a few things here and there. To get you up to speed CoastTV has your Week In Review.
Dredging Project Begins in Little Assawoman Bay
On Monday, a long-awaited dredging project got underway in Little Assawoman Bay. The initiative, aimed at clearing muck and mud from the water, is expected to improve navigation for local boaters. The project carries a price tag of $2.3 million, though the town is only responsible for $500,000 of that cost.
Milton Dunkin' Donuts Proposal Advances
Tuesday CoastTV learned that Milton may soon get a Dunkin' Donuts. The company presented its plans at a town Planning and Zoning meeting and now moves on to the next step: approval from the full Town Council. If approved, the new location would be built on Broadkill Road, near The Backyard and Po' Boys restaurants.
Rehoboth Avenue Paving Project Rescheduled
On Wednesday, officials announced that the previously delayed Rehoboth Avenue repaving project is back on. Work is scheduled to take place from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. to minimize disruptions in the area. Crews are expected to begin shortly after the Sea Witch Festival at the end of the month.
"Remembering Our Fallen" Memorial Arrives in Lewes
A national traveling memorial, "Remembering Our Fallen," arrived at the Lewes Ferry grounds on Thursday. The memorial honors those who lost their lives in the War on Terror following 9/11. Having toured the country, this is the first time the Iraq-Afghanistan memorial has come to Delmarva.
Drought Conditions Persist on Delmarva
Drought conditions continued to grip Delmarva on Friday, with burn bans still in effect across Sussex County. Farmers are facing challenges as they work to protect their crops. Unfortunately, relief is not in sight, as no rain is forecasted in the near future.