REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Avenue paving project is back on after being canceled on Oct. 1 due to DelDOT budget cuts.
The City of Rehoboth will begin the project after the Sea Witch Festival on Oct. 28, starting with milling and paving. In a statement released by the city,
"We know that communication related to this project has been confusing for people," City Manager Taylour Tedder said. "We want to assure our residents and business owners that the city will work diligently with DelDOT and the contractor to minimize disruptions as much as possible."
The concrete and curbing work is still underway on Rehoboth Avenue.
CoastTV spoke with Steven Fallon, owner of Gidget's Gadgets, which is located on Rehoboth Avenue, about paving work returning to schedule. "When the paving is done, it will definitely give the area a better look," Fallon said.
Fallon claims there is a lack of communication between the city and businesses about projects like this. "I wish there was more communication between the business community and City Hall, because this quarter is our second busiest of the year," he said.
Locals in Rehoboth Beach, like Elias Sanders, say the work will be worth it in the end. "I think it will look a lot better when it's redone, but it still looks good around here right now," Sanders said.