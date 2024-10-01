REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - For over a year, the city of Rehoboth Beach has been discussing plans to repave Rehoboth Avenue, one of the busiest streets in the Nation’s Summer Capital.
For the past few weeks, the city has been preparing for the long-awaited project to begin on Sunday, Sept. 29. On Monday, Sept. 30, the city announced the paving portion of the project would be delayed until the spring or next fall due to DelDOT budget cuts.
While the milling and paving of Rehoboth Avenue have been delayed, work is underway on curbing and concrete work. Concrete work will take place from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., Sunday evening through Friday morning.
Bee Linzey, who owns Rehoboth Toy and Kite, says the work is needed.
"I mean, the construction needs to be done, and you're still going to be able to get into town pretty easily, so it's not like it's impacting a huge amount of traffic," explained Linzey.
Locals Vince and Pat Kadlubek, who frequently travel this route, emphasized the importance of these upgrades for both locals and tourists.
“Any improvements are advantageous to the whole community,” Pat said.
The city attracts approximately seven million visitors annually, contributing to significant wear and tear on its roads.
One local noted, “It's a good idea to get ahead of it before it gets worse.”
Alex DeSilver works on Rehoboth Ave. and says this will effect businesses at Rehoboth Beach.
"I think that this road work can make a huge difference for a lot of different businesses, even if you have reservations for restaurants." DeSilver continued with "It's all tourism based here, so I think that'll make a huge difference, hopefully they can get it done sooner rather than later."
The city says work will not take place after 6 a.m. on Thursday, October 23, in preparation for Sea Witch Weekend.