MARYLAND - In response to ongoing drought conditions, Wicomico and Worcester counties have issued burn bans effective Wednesday, prohibiting most forms of outdoor burning to reduce fire risks across the region.
County Executive Julie Giordano announced a burn ban for Wicomico County, set to take effect on Oct. 16 at noon. The decision follows advice from the Burn Ban Committee.
The burn ban prohibits all outdoor burning activities with specific exceptions.
- Gas and charcoal grills may still be used for their proper use, as well as campfires in designated areas at Roaring Point and Sandy Hill campgrounds, where fire rings or fire pits are available.
- Recreational campfires on private property and in public campgrounds are allowed but must be kept to a size of 2 feet in width and 3 feet in height.
- Professional fireworks displays are also permitted under the ban.
"I suggest that citizens keep a garden hose and fire extinguisher nearby while using their gas or charcoal grills or enjoying a recreational fire," said Giordano. "Also, all fires should be completely extinguished and should never be left unsupervised. "
The Wicomico burn ban will remain in effect for an initial period of seven days, after which Giordano will recommend an extension to the county council if dry conditions persist. Violations of the burn ban carry a fine of $500 per incident.
Worcester County has also issued a countywide burn ban, effective immediately, due to similar drought conditions. Fire Marshal Matt Owens announced the ban for an indefinite period, which covers all outdoor burning except:
- The proper use of gas and charcoal grills
- Campfires at commercial, state and federal campgrounds
- Permitted official Ocean City bonfires
- Private property recreational campfires that are limited to a fire area of two feet with a height of three feet
- Public fireworks displays
- Volunteer fire company training exercises
"All existing outdoor burn permits have been rescinded," Environmental Programs Director Bob Mitchell said. "Conditions are dry, and the latest maps from the drought monitor indicate conditions will worsen. We have extremely low precipitation totals, and the US drought monitor has the county under a moderate drought category."
In Delaware, The State Fire Marshal has also issued a burning ban due to extremely dry conditions across the state.