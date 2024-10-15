DELAWARE- The Delaware State Fire Marshal has issued a burning ban starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday due to extremely dry conditions across the state.
State Fire Marshal John W. Rudd announced that the following activities are prohibited immediately:
- Bonfires
- Controlled burns, including burning leaves and yard waste
- Agricultural burns
- Land clearing fires
- Demolition and hazard removal fires
- Outdoor rubbish fires, whether contained or not
Campfires used for cooking in cleared areas, surrounded by a non-combustible ring no larger than 3'x3', are allowed. Grills and hibachis can also be used if the surrounding area is clear of flammable materials.
The most common causes of fire are carelessness with matches, discarded cigarettes, and vehicle exhausts near dry grass and mulch.
State Fire Marshal Rudd urges everyone to properly dispose of cigarettes and matches and to avoid parking on or near dry leaves and grass.
Violating the burning ban may result in civil or criminal penalties under Delaware law.
With little rain expected in the forecast, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) reminds all Delawareans that water conservation practices are a good year-round habit for helping maintain the state’s water supply.
“While the state’s water supply remains strong and sufficient, it is extremely important for residents in northern Delaware to take steps to conserve water in whatever ways they can to help offset the lack of rainfall,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin.
September was one of the driest months on record, and many parts of Delaware haven’t received any rain in October so far, according to State Climatologist and Delaware Environmental Observing System (DEOS) Director Dr. Kevin R. Brinson.
“Looking at the extended forecast, there is little to no precipitation expected over the next two weeks,” said Dr. Brinson. So, in the short term, we should continue to see our water conditions deteriorate.”
Here are some easy ways to save water:
- Maintain your residential furnace: Ensure your furnace is working properly to prevent your home’s pipes from freezing. This step can reduce the need to leave faucets dripping, which wastes water.
- Insulate exposed pipes: Make sure your exposed outdoor pipes and hose bibs are securely covered with pipe insulation. This will ensure that they won’t freeze or develop any leaks.
- Fix leaks: Repair any leaks in faucets, toilets, or plumbing before temperatures drop to avoid bigger issues when the weather turns cold.