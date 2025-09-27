Here are some of the stories that captured Delmarva's attention this week.
Monday: Plans to convert the Canalside Inn into homes were rejected. The small hotel sits at the entrance to the city and would have required a variance for the change, which was not approved.
Tuesday: According to Lewes police, 30-year-old Alexander Gard of Maryland is facing 11 gun and ammunition charges. Authorities said his truck was found stuck on Savannah Beach with guns, other weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition inside. Police said Gard is homeless and had reported the truck stolen. Investigators have not determined whether Gard drove the vehicle onto the beach.
Wednesday: The Ocean City Beach Patrol ended its season. Officials reminded beachgoers that those entering the water now swim at their own risk and should be aware of rip tides and rip currents.
Thursday: The North Millsboro Bypass opened Thursday night. The $140 million project took two years to complete and is expected to divert truck and vacation traffic around town.
Friday: The three-day Oceans Calling Festival began in Ocean City. Organizers expect more than 50,000 people to attend, with dozens of bands scheduled to perform each day.