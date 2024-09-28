We are running out of days in September and if you have found your early fall to be busy, you may have missed a story of two. CoastTV wants to keep you caught up with our Week In Review:
Monday: Rosenfeld's Jewish Deli Closes in Ocean City
Rosenfeld's Jewish Deli, a fixture on Coastal Highway and 63rd Street in Ocean City for 11 years, closed its doors Monday. The deli's other locations, in Rehoboth Beach and South Bethany, remain open. A third store is set to open soon in Salisbury, Maryland.
Tuesday: Delaware Libraries Still Recovering from Cyberattack
Delaware libraries are still grappling with the effects of a cyberattack that happened last week. The attack, which has impacted dozens of libraries statewide, has caused computer labs to close. Hackers are reportedly demanding $1 million from the state, but so far, the Delaware Division of Libraries has no plan to meet their demands.
Wednesday: Milford City Council Considers Recreational Marijuana Sales
Milford’s City Council held a workshop to discuss potential plans for recreational marijuana stores. Milford is among the few cities in Sussex County considering allowing such sales. While no final decision has been made, the council is reviewing possible regulations and guidelines for stores within city limits.
Thursday: Dewey Beach Seeks Solutions for Frequent Flooding
Dewey Beach is exploring solutions to address frequent flooding issues. A plan has been proposed to install two underground infiltration trenches on Jersey Street. Following a Thursday meeting, the proposal will now go to the town council for consideration.
Friday: New Programs for the Homeless in Georgetown
New programs are available to the homeless in Georgetown. The Pallet Village, operated by Springboard Delaware, now offers a healing arts program and a life skills program. The goal of these initiatives is to provide residents with real-life experiences to help ensure their success after leaving the Pallet Village.