DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Dewey Beach is taking proactive measures to address its frequent flooding issues with a new infrastructure plan that aims to hold storm waters at bay.
Robert Palmer, an engineer with Beacon Engineering, presented the proposal to town officials on Thursday. The plan involves installing two infiltration trenches underground on Jersey Street to manage stormwater runoff.
The project is estimated to cost $45,000 and will not interfere with existing sewer systems.
Palmer is very confident in this project and the work that can be done.
"This solution will absolutely solve the problem,” Palmer said.
Longtime Jersey Street resident Darrell Helms, who has lived in Dewey Beach for 13 years, expressed support for the project, noting that the town typically experiences three or four significant floods annually.
“With the hurricane coming up the coast, it may get even worse,” Helms said.
The problem will not be fixed right away, but the town is working to keep flooding in Dewey Beach at a minimum.