LEWES, Del. - The future of the Overfall Preserve townhome development is now in the hands of Lewes Mayor and City Council after the Lewes Planning Commission voted 5-1 to recommend the preliminary site plan with 25 conditions attached.
The proposed 90-unit townhome community would be built on 12.67 acres along Savannah Road, adjacent to the Dutchman’s Harvest workforce housing development. Both communities would share a single entrance and exit onto Savannah Road, a heavily traveled corridor near the Lewes-to-Georgetown Trail crossing and Lewes Brewing Company.
The commission’s primary concern is centered on traffic safety and connectivity between Savannah Road and Kings Highway. Currently, the only way for future Overfall Preserve residents to reach Kings Highway would be through the parking lots of Dutchman’s Harvest and the Lodge at Historic Lewes. While some city officials and the Historic Lewes Byway Committee support a direct road connection between the two major routes, others argue that safety should take priority over connectivity.
Among the conditions approved, the commission recommended that Lewes Mayor and City Council request a DelDOT traffic study to assess the development’s impact within a half-mile radius. Some commissioners also suggested adding a traffic light at Dutchman’s Avenue and Savannah Road to improve safety.
Other conditions focused on architectural design, landscaping and amenities to ensure the townhomes align with Lewes' historic character. The commission also approved two waivers requested by the developer: eliminating a sidewalk on the northwest side of Dutchman’s Avenue and reducing the right of way from 54 to 50 feet to allow for additional tree planting.
The Lewes Mayor and City Council is expected to schedule a public hearing on Overfall Preserve at a later date.