LEWES, Del. - At a Lewes City Council meeting Dec. 5 at 10 a.m, a "no parking zone" is up for discussion.
According to the meeting agenda, they are presenting and discussing a proposed ordinance to place "No Parking, Standing, or Stopping" signs and yellow curb painting along Savannah Road from the municipal city limits to Drake Knoll on both sides of Savannah Road.
The synopsis of the drafted ordinance cites bicycle safety as the reasoning for the proposed changes.
The Lewes Brewing Co., located on Savannah Road feels the ordinance is singling them out, as they often have customers parking on the road.
"The area that they want to put no parking signs on both sides of the road is within walking distance of our brewery. They're not going further down on Savannah Road heading east. There are businesses on that end. There's cars that park along the road on both sides," said Lewes Brewing Co. Owner David Jones.
Jones said he thinks "no parking" signs would dramatically impact business.
The signs are a recommendation from DelDOT, but the city of Lewes has the final say. Officials are discussing the topic more at a city council meeting Dec. 9.