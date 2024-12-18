LEWES, Del. - The city of Lewes is allocating $200,000 in ARPA funds to the Dutchman's Harvest development. During the Dec. 13 Mayor and City Council meeting, the funds were discussed.
Also discussed in the meeting Milford Housing Development Corp. is now back in for the project, after pulling out of the project earlier this month.
The city also says there could be a prevision to keep the ARPA funds if this project falls through, citing the inconsistencies with the Milford Housing Development Corp.
Developer Preston Schell says the ARPA funds will be spread across 14 units to make these units more affordable. Families making 65 percent or less of the area median income have discounted prices. costs will be $100,000 for a one bedroom, $250,000 for a two bedroom and $300,000 for a three bedroom.
Lewes local Marty Zombro says workforce housing is essential for the coast. "It will help everyone with our economy down here." Zombro continues, "We definitely need it."