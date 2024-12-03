LEWES, Del.- The Milford Housing Development Corporation has withdrawn from the Dutchman’s Harvest workforce housing project in Lewes, citing significant challenges such as rising costs and interest rates.
During a special council meeting Dec. 2, MHDC representatives explained that these financial pressures made it difficult to secure buyers who met affordability requirements. Despite this setback, the project may move forward with a revised model.
Developer Preston Schell announced that his group would no longer purchase 42 units initially intended for workforce housing. Instead, Schell is asking the Lewes City Council to keep $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds allocated to the project.
If approved, the funds would be redirected to the Delaware State Housing Authority to support a revised plan for Dutchman’s Harvest.
Dutchman’s Harvest plans to offer a mix of discounted and non-discounted units, aiming to uphold its mission of providing workforce housing. The project’s success hinges on continued support and funding from state, county, and local governments.