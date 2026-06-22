NEWARK, Del. - More than 1,200 pets found new homes during the Brandywine Valley SPCA's Mega Adoption Event held at the Bob Carpenter Center at the University of Delaware.
According to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, families from across the region adopted 688 dogs and 593 cats during the event. An additional nine animals were adopted through the organization's Washington, D.C., campus. The event included pets from BVSPCA locations in Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Washington, D.C., as well as several partner shelters.
“We are so grateful to all of the families who came out over this weekend to give all of these great companions a second chance, and to all of the staff, volunteers, and partners who worked tirelessly to help match pets with their families,” said Adam Lamb, BVSPCA Chief Executive Officer. “We’re already seeing home updates, and those are the stories that remind us just how important this work is.”
Following the event, the BVSPCA announced it is waiving adoption fees at all of its adoption locations, including the Animal Adoption Center in New Jersey, the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area and its two Washington, D.C., locations through June 28 in an effort to help more animals find homes.
The organization said the event was its 22nd Mega Adoption Event and remains the largest adoption event in the country. Over the past decade, BVSPCA-led Mega Adoption Events have helped more than 23,000 pets find homes.
BVSPCA said community donations supporting its animal welfare programs and adoption efforts can be made through its website.