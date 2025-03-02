LEWES, Del. — The 16th annual Lewes Tulip Celebration will bring vibrant colors to the city from April 1-20. Organized by the Lewes Chamber of Commerce and Lewes in Bloom, the event showcases 31,000 tulips and 5,000 other spring bulbs planted in fall 2024 by Lewes in Bloom volunteers.
While the event spans three weekends, organizers anticipate peak bloom between April 10-17 due to this year’s colder weather. Last year's festival kicked off on March 29 with similar fun activities and opportunities for flower enthusiasts.
More than 100 tulip varieties will be displayed across multiple locations, which will be detailed on the Tiptoe To The Tulips Map, available in late March at the Lewes Chamber of Commerce’s Visitor Center in Zwaanendael Park. Events happening during the celebration include:
- Tulip Sale – Lewes in Bloom will host a tulip sale on April 18-19 at the Bank Street Plaza on Second Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until supplies run out.
- History in Bloom Walking Tours – On April 12, Historic Lewes and Lewes in Bloom will lead guided walking tours at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. These tours will explore Lewes’ maritime history and highlight tulip plantings. Tours start at 110 Shipcarpenter Street, with tickets available for $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under online.