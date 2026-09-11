LEWES, Del. - A 9/11 remembrance ceremony was held at 5 p.m. Friday at the Whitford family’s memorial in Lewes, 25 years after the terrorist attacks.
The memorial was created in honor of Mark Whitford, a New York City firefighter who died responding to the South Tower. What began as a tribute to Mark has grown into a place for other families to remember loved ones lost on 9/11. Dennis Whitford said the family regularly welcomes visitors who have moved to Delaware or have relatives in the area. Many tell the family they did not realize the memorial was there.
“They tell us their stories, and we cry together, we hug together,” Dennis said. “It brings help and closure to them a little bit.”
Mark Whitford’s parents moved to Lewes nearly 15 years ago, where they created a 9/11 memorial in his honor that has become a place for families to remember and mourn. Dennis said the memorial is open throughout the year and is meant to give people a place to remember, pray and connect with others who experienced loss.
“It’s what it’s here for,” he said.
Dennis said that while the memorial was created because of Mark, the family wants it to be a place for everyone affected by the attacks.
“That’s what I want to tell about Mark,” Dennis said. “He’s just an amazing person.”
Reflecting on the memorial and his brother’s legacy, Dennis added, “He’s staring at us down below. He gave us a lot of tears this morning with the rain.”
Twenty-five years later, the Whitford family says the memorial continues to give people a place to remember, share their stories and find a little bit of closure.