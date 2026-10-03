LEWES, Del- Rainy weather conditions on Saturday caused the annual Boast The Coast in Lewes to be canceled. But, some families got a free boat ride.
Freedom Boat Club didn't let the rain stop them from enjoying the day, and gave free boat rides down the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal.
Kira Oakes, event planner for Freedom Boat Club, says they were so excited to be apart of today's event and connect with the community.
"It means a lot to the Freedom Boat Club team to be here and be able to share this time with the community and, take appreciation for our waterway out here. We've got such a gorgeous coastline. And, even on a day like today, there's great ways to enjoy it."