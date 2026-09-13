MILTON, Del. - The Nanticoke Indian Tribe Association celebrated generations of Native American culture and tradition during its 48th annual Nanticoke Powwow, bringing together tribal members and visitors for a weekend of dancing, music, storytelling, and education.
The Nanticoke Tribe has been recognized by the state of Delaware since 1881. Organizers say the annual powwow provides an opportunity to celebrate that history while sharing Native American culture with the wider community.
The final day of the powwow featured an opening ceremony with dancers, traditional drumming, and singing.
Visitors could also get an up-close look at wildlife, including owls, during the Amazing Bird Exhibition. Vendors sold Native American jewelry, clothing, and other handmade items, while storytelling offered another way for attendees to learn about Native traditions.
“We're celebrating the resilience, the resistance, the survival and cultural identity of all native nations,” says Bonnie Hall, a historian with the Nanticoke Indian Tribe.
Hall said events like the powwow also keep younger generations connected to their heritage and help visitors better understand the tribe’s role in the community.
“We want to educate them,” Hall says. “We want them to have a better understanding of who we are as a people and the legacy and the contributions that we've made to our community.”
For Gaige Lenhard and Laini Farrare, it was their second time attending the powwow. They say they had not realized how strong a presence tribes such as the Nanticoke continue to have in Delaware.
“I love to see the handmade local objects, that and the native plants and drinks and foods that are promoted here,” Lenhard tells CoastTV. “It's just really cool to learn about that culture because it's something you're not really taught about growing up.”
The Nanticoke Indian Association will continue its celebration of Native American history with Native American Day on Nov. 1 at the Nanticoke Indian Museum in Millsboro.
The event will feature another round of music, storytelling, and activities centered on Native American history and culture. It is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.