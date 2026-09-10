Utility workers line the highway to fix the downed poles and wires.

Police responded to downed utility poles and wires near the Route 1 and Route 113 interchange Wednesday morning.

This article has been updated with the latest on road closures and details on the incident leading to the closures.

MILFORD, Del. - Delaware Sate police say troopers responded to utility poles and wires down by Bay Rd. near New Warf Rd. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 6:30 a.m.

Police say the damage did not result from a crash.

This forced several road closures in Milford and traffic backup. By the afternoon, the closures were lifted.

The northbound lane of DE Route 1 in Milford with cars in both directions being forced into a turnoff. The southbound lane is relatively clear of traffic.

Cars backed up at 8:09 am on the northbound lane of De Route 1 in Milford (DelDOT).

Route 1 was closed going northbound near NE 10th St. until cleanup crews were able to get the wires off of the roadway. Route 113 north was also closed at NW 10th Street.

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