SALISBURY, Md. - A 75-year-old man died after a house fire Thursday afternoon in Salisbury, according to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.
According to the state fire marshal, firefighters from the Salisbury Fire Department and surrounding departments responded around 12:35 p.m. to the 500 block of Tangier Street for a reported house fire.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal said firefighters arrived to find fire inside a one-story, five-unit masonry row home. Firefighters located the 75-year-old occupant inside the unit where the fire originated, removed him from the residence and transported him to a local hospital. He was later flown by the Maryland State Police Aviation Command to a Baltimore-area burn center, where he died from his injuries, according to the state fire marshal.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal said investigators determined the fire originated in the living room of the victim's residence. The cause remains under investigation, but smoking materials have not been ruled out.
According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, smoke alarms were present and activated during the fire.
"Our thoughts are with the victim's family and everyone affected by this tragic fire," Acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray said in a statement. "While investigators continue working to determine exactly what happened, this is a reminder that fire can spread in a matter of minutes. Working smoke alarms provide valuable early warning, but everyone should also have and practice a home escape plan so they know how to get out safely."
The Office of the State Fire Marshal said two occupants from an adjoining residence were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
According to the state fire marshal, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the official cause and manner of death.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal said the investigation is being conducted jointly with the Salisbury Fire Department Fire Marshal's Office, which is standard procedure for fatal fires in the city. The Salisbury Police Department also assisted with the investigation.