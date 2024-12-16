MILFORD, Del. — Maggie Cantu remembers a quieter Milford, much different from how she views the city today.
“My first 15 years of living here, I can just remember it being pretty desolate,” said Cantu.
Now, some people in the city, like Cantu who works in real estate, consider Milford to be booming. She sees growth of the area as a positive.
“Like five years ago, the most prominent out-of-state buyers were going down to Rehoboth, Lewes, Ocean View, Bethany—just around the coastline,” said Cantu said. “Now, we’re gearing up towards Milford, Milton: the more quaint towns, where people still get that small-town feel, but they can still have access to the beach.”
Milford’s population grew nearly 19% between April 2020 and July 2023, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
City officials report that since September 2016, Milford has seen 232 development projects with a combined investment of more than $36 million in the Downtown Development District. In addition, the city has issued 213 permits for new homes in the first 11 months of 2024.
Janet Perez, who moved to Milford from New Jersey 25 years ago, hopes the growth won’t compromise the city’s quiet charm.
“All I pray is that it doesn’t turn into New Jersey,” said Perez. “Milford is quiet. You can still walk around at night. You can go shopping without being worried of being robbed. So that’s all my concern—that the growth doesn’t affect the quality of living for the people and for the children.”
According to the city, the state of Delaware has committed or awarded over $4.4 million in grant funds for both small and large commercial and residential projects in Milford.
The topic of growth in Milford was discussed in a letter to the mayor and city council from Planning Director, Rob Pierce, on Dec. 3.