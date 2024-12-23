HARTLY, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident involving a horse and its rider that happened on Dec. 17 at Pearson’s Corner Road near Kenton Road.
At approximately 6:04 p.m., a man riding a Clydesdale horse in the southbound lane of Pearson’s Corner Road was struck by a southbound pick-up truck. According to the investigation, the rider was attempting to move the horse out of the roadway when the pick-up hit the horse’s rear legs, throwing the rider from the horse. The truck did not stop and continued southbound on Pearson’s Corner Road.
The rider, 34-year-old Brent Marckese from Bear, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Unfortunately, the horse was seriously injured in the crash, and a veterinarian responded to euthanize the animal.
Delaware State Police Troop 9 is leading the investigation and is urging anyone with information about the crash to contact Senior Corporal M. Morgan at 302-378-5749. Tips can also be submitted via a private message to the Delaware State Police Facebook page or through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.