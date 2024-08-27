LEWES, Del. - Sussex County Council has approved an ordinance related to a new gas station project slated for construction at the intersection of Route 24 and Mulberry Knoll Road.
The project, which has already received the green light, will see the property size increase from 5,000 square feet to 5,915 square feet.
Additionally, the ordinance includes the removal of a nearby 12,000-square-foot office building.
This development was initially proposed to the council in May 2022, and the amendments made today is another step forward in the project's progress.