New gas station in Lewes

The location of this new gas station.

LEWES, Del. - Sussex County Council has approved an ordinance related to a new gas station project slated for construction at the intersection of Route 24 and Mulberry Knoll Road.

The project, which has already received the green light, will see the property size increase from 5,000 square feet to 5,915 square feet.

Additionally, the ordinance includes the removal of a nearby 12,000-square-foot office building.

This development was initially proposed to the council in May 2022, and the amendments made today is another step forward in the project's progress.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Brendan Conroy joined the CoastTV News team in July 2024 as a Video Journalist. He is from Halfmoon, New York. Brendan graduated from Penn State University in May of 2024 where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Studies, along with a certificate in Sports Journalism. He enjoyed being a member in numerous news clubs on campus, as well as being News Director for the university's student run radio station, CommRadio. 

Recommended for you