LEWES, Del. - Saturday marked the third annual Walk 4 Prostate Cancer at Cape Henlopen State Park.
CoastTV's very own, Paul Williams, hosts the even every year to spread awareness about prostate cancer after he was diagnosed in 2021. Williams says he wants these walks to be a space for men afraid.
"What inspired me was the fear that I had alone in dealing with my diagnosis and the fact that men are not allowed to be scared.... especially heads of families... there is no safe place for a man to heal, and that's where that comes from and so that's what inspired me more trying to find a place for men to heal without ridicule.” Williams said.
According to the American Cancer Society, 333,830 men get diagnosed with prostate cancer every year in America. For Paul, these walks are also an opportunity to encourage men to get screened.
BeeBee Healthcare at the park providing PSA tests, a blood test that measures the level of prostate-specific antigen in your blood. It is also important to note that African American men are more likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer.
Williams stresses how important PSA tests are, and says every man should get tested, regardless of their age.