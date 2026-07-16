Abandoned Georgetown building damaged in fire
- Matthew Pencek
Matthew Pencek
Morning Broadcast Journalist
Matt co-anchors CoastTV News Today Monday through Friday from 5-7 a.m. and occasionally produces and anchors CoastTV News Midday at 11 a.m. He was previously the sports director at WBOC from 2015-2019.
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Matthew Pencek
Morning Broadcast Journalist
Matt co-anchors CoastTV News Today Monday through Friday from 5-7 a.m. and occasionally produces and anchors CoastTV News Midday at 11 a.m. He was previously the sports director at WBOC from 2015-2019.
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