GEORGETOWN FIRE

An abandoned building fire on Railroad Ave in Georgetown brought several crews to the scene on July 15, 2026 (Georgetown Fire Company).

GEORGETOWN, Del. — An abandoned building was damaged in a Wednesday night fire in the 300 block of North Railroad Avenue, according to the Georgetown Fire Company.

Firefighters were first dispatched for an outside fire. While crews were on the way, Sussex County Public Safety Dispatch received additional 911 calls reporting that the fire had spread to a nearby structure. The response was upgraded, and mutual aid departments were dispatched.

Firefighters found heavy fire coming from an abandoned 20-by-30-foot Type V building. Small explosions were reported inside the structure. Crews also found a wooded area burning along the railroad tracks behind the building.

The crew of Engine 77-4 stretched a 200-foot, 1¾-inch hose line, established a water supply and set up a ground ladder. The crew of Engine-Tanker 77 split assignments, with firefighters conducting a primary search of the building, assisting with interior overhaul and using a booster line to extinguish the woods fire behind the structure.

Mutual aid crews completed a secondary search and assisted with overhaul operations.

Ellendale Fire Company, Milton Fire Department and Sussex County EMS also responded.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

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Morning Broadcast Journalist

Matt co-anchors CoastTV News Today Monday through Friday from 5-7 a.m. and occasionally produces and anchors CoastTV News Midday at 11 a.m. He was previously the sports director at WBOC from 2015-2019.

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