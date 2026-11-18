This article has been updated to reflect a correction from Perdue that elevated levels of carbon monoxide were found, not carbon dioxide.
GEORGETOWN, Del. - Approximately 10 people were evacuated from the Perdue plant in Georgetown on Tuesday, Nov. 17, after elevated carbon monoxide levels were detected at the facility, according to Perdue.
In a statement to CoastTV, Perdue said the evacuation was a precaution and emergency responders were called to the facility out of an abundance of caution.
"There were no reported injuries or exposure to our associates or the public, and emergency responders are now leaving the site," Perdue said.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Emergency Response and Prevention Section assisted the Georgetown Fire Department and other agencies Tuesday afternoon in ventilating a break room.
Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company, one of the responding agencies, said the carbon monoxide readings were believed to be from heaters.
A representative from Sussex County Emergency Management previously told CoastTV that the emergency response was triggered by a carbon monoxide alarm.
Crews from the Georgetown Fire Company, Georgetown Emergency Medical Services, DNREC and Sussex County Department of Public Safety responded to the plant.
The incident follows a separate chemical incident at the plant in January 2025. During that incident, Perdue said a chemical supplier accidentally mixed peracetic acid into a caustic chemical tank, creating a smoke plume that later dissipated. Nearby residents were urged to remain indoors during the 2025 incident.