SUSSEX COUTNY- Del. DelDOT and Sussex County are looking for ways to keep Route 9 safe and efficient.
According to a recent study by Sussex County and DelDOT showed Route 9 would benefit from extra lanes. C.R. McLeod DelDOT Director of Community Relations says they want to start with a mile and a quarter of Route 9 from Five Points to just west of Old Vine Boulevard.
“we're currently planning to widen. It's about a mile and a quarter stretch of route nine from five points to just west of Old Vine Boulevard. So that's going to be the the first improvement that that folks see that that we've already that we've got in motion already.” McLeod said.
That expansion still needs final approval. If granted, construction would begin in fall of 2027 and last about two years.
Financially, DelDOT has already has money set aside for that portion of the the project. It's estimated to cost $18 million, but the bigger plan, expanding more of Route 9 is a heavier lift.
"once we have the recommendations finalized, we're and we'll begin looking at what the funding needs are going to be for that project in the years ahead."