BOWERS BEACH, SLAUGHTER BEACH, Del. — The nor’easter that swept through Delmarva over the weekend took a bite out of Delaware’s coastline. In the aftermath of that storm, significant erosion and damage were left behind in communities like Bowers Beach and Slaughter Beach.
At Slaughter Beach, longtime visitor Arlina Renee said she was surprised by the impact.
“I feel like this is one of the more severe storms. I've never seen the seaweed and, the horseshoe crabs this far up to basically the dunes. ” Said Renee.
Residents in Bowers Beach also saw major erosion, with the storm surge cutting deep into the coast.
“It’s always amazing what water can do, and you can’t stop water no matter what you do.” Said local Rebecca Blair.
Martin Hannig, out walking his dog, said it may be time for new coastal protections.
“Maybe they need to have a jetty out front to help retain some of the beach,” Hannig said. “It seems like every couple of years this thing happens — but this is really bad this year.”
Blair agreed, calling for state action.
“DNREC needs to replenish us,” she said. “They didn’t replenish any of the small beaches this year — or it wouldn’t look like this.”
For now, the damage is done, but just when Mother Nature will come back for more is a tale to be told by the tides.