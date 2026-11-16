DELAWARE - Attorney General Kathy Jennings is alerting Delaware veterans that Trajector has filed for bankruptcy.
Trajector is a Florida-based company that charged veterans to assist with obtaining federal veterans benefits. They filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida.
Federal law regulates the filing for disability benefits with the Department of Veterans Affairs and strictly limits the charging of fees for services related to the preparing and filing of applications for such benefits.
"Veterans in this country should be honored for their service, not exploited for profit," said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. "Our office is carefully monitoring the bankruptcy proceedings in this matter to help ensure our veterans can obtain the benefits they deserve."
The bankruptcy court recently extended the deadline to file a "Proof of Claim" until Nov. 30.
According to the DOJ, Delaware veterans who used Trajector’s services and believe they may be owed money should visit the bankruptcy claims agent, Verita Global.
Veterans who have not already filed a bankruptcy claim and miss the deadline may lose the right to share in any distribution from the bankruptcy estate.