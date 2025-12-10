DOVER, Del.- Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings is urging consumers to check if they are eligible for funds from a $700 million settlement with Google over alleged anticompetitive practices.
The settlement, which was preliminarily approved on Nov. 20, 2025, could provide refunds to people who made purchases on the Google Play Store between August 2016 and September 2023. Google has also agreed to change its business practices to prevent future harm to consumers and app developers.
“For the better part of a decade, Google used its position as a monopoly to take unfair advantage of its customers and crush its competition,” Jennings said. “This settlement puts an end to that behavior and returns money to consumers that was already theirs to begin with.”
Most affected consumers do not need to take action to receive a payment. Once the settlement is fully approved by the court on April 30, 2026, payments will be sent automatically through PayPal or Venmo to the email address or phone number associated with their Google Play account. If those accounts are not linked, consumers can create a new PayPal or Venmo account or redirect the payment to another account.
A supplemental claims process will be available for people who do not have a PayPal or Venmo account, no longer have access to their Google Play contact information, or do not receive an expected payment.
Consumers can sign up on the settlement website to receive email notifications when the supplemental process begins.
Consumers who want to object to the settlement or exclude themselves from it must do so by Feb. 19, 2026.