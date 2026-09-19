people race to cross the finish line at the ag literacy 5k

The Delaware Farm Bureau Foundation’s Lace Up for Ag Literacy 5K is coming to Hopkins Farm Creamery in Lewes Oct. 10. (Delaware Farm Bureau Foundation)

LEWES, Del. - The Delaware Farm Bureau Foundation will host its Lace Up for Ag Literacy 5K Run/Walk Oct. 10 at Hopkins Farm Creamery in Lewes.

The burea event raises money for agricultural literacy programs that connect Delaware students and consumers with farming through hands-on learning and classroom programs.

Registration starts at 8 a.m., with the race beginning at 9 a.m. The family-friendly course will take participants through the fourth-generation dairy farm, says the farm bureau. 

According to the Delaware Farm Bureau Foundation, registration is $30 through Oct. 4, $35 during race week and $40 on race day. Participants can register through the Lace Up for Ag Literacy 5k website. 

Participants can also stay for the Hopkins Farm Fall Festival following the race.

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Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

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