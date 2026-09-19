LEWES, Del. - The Delaware Farm Bureau Foundation will host its Lace Up for Ag Literacy 5K Run/Walk Oct. 10 at Hopkins Farm Creamery in Lewes.
The burea event raises money for agricultural literacy programs that connect Delaware students and consumers with farming through hands-on learning and classroom programs.
Registration starts at 8 a.m., with the race beginning at 9 a.m. The family-friendly course will take participants through the fourth-generation dairy farm, says the farm bureau.
According to the Delaware Farm Bureau Foundation, registration is $30 through Oct. 4, $35 during race week and $40 on race day. Participants can register through the Lace Up for Ag Literacy 5k website.
Participants can also stay for the Hopkins Farm Fall Festival following the race.