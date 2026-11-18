According to Delaware Natural Resources Police, the opportunity came about when a hunter contacted an officer to ask whether there was a way to bring his father along on a hunting trip.
Police say the father had been unable to get out into the field because of mobility challenges, but the officer arranged for the pair to use an all-terrain track chair, allowing them to enjoy the outdoors together.
The specialized chair is designed to help people with limited mobility navigate outdoor terrain that may otherwise be difficult or impossible to access.
"Sometimes it's not about the actual hunt itself, but rather who you share the experience with!" the agency shared in a social media post.
Delaware State Parks offers all-terrain track chairs at six state parks, helping make outdoor recreation more accessible to people with mobility challenges.
The chairs are free to use, but reservations are required.