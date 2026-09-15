This article has been updated with a quote from Berry following the race win.
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Incumbent state Rep. Alonna Berry has won the Democratic primary for Delaware House District 20, defeating Ruby Schaeffer for the party’s nomination. Berry won with 2,935 votes.
Berry addressed the primary win in a statement saying how proud she was.
"This victory shows that our community acknowledges the challenges before us and recognizes that we are always stronger when we face them together," said Berry in a statement. "Thank you to the people of District 20 for continuing to place your trust in me. Hope always wins. Togetherness always wins. Let’s keep investing in hope, pushing for the promise of a better tomorrow and showing up as neighbors helping neighbors. Together, we will carry this momentum toward a strong Democratic victory in November.”
Berry said she thanks Schaeffer for a strong race.
"This is what democracy is about, right? And I appreciate the opportunity to be able to engage in this way," said Berry.
Schaeffer said she congratulates Berry on her win.
Berry currently represents House District 20, which includes parts of Milton, Lewes and Georgetown. She first won the seat in an August 2025 special election.
During her campaign, Berry has focused on quality education, public safety and smart growth. Berry is a co-sponsor of Senate Bill 23, also known as the Housing for Every Delawarean Act. The legislation aims to increase Delaware’s housing supply and affordability while giving local jurisdictions flexibility in developing strategies to address housing needs. The bill went through two Senate substitutes before the final version was signed. She also said she was able to deliver 10 bills of her own during a partial legislative session.
Before joining the General Assembly, Berry worked in former Gov. John Carney’s administration in positions involving family services, health, equity and education. She has also led a nonprofit focused on criminal justice reform.
Berry will advance to the Nov. 3 general election, where Gene Dvornick is currently listed as the Republican candidate for District 20.