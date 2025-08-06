SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Alonna Berry is officially the representative-elect for Delaware’s District 20, following her victory in Tuesday’s special election.
Berry beat her opponent, Republican Nikki Miller, by just 121 votes. Berry received 4,653 votes, while Miller received 4,532 votes.
According to the Department of Elections, this is the largest special election in recorded state history with 40 percent of the district voting- 9,257 in total.
Berry promises to be an active and visible presence in the community.
“My goal, starting today, is to be as visible as possible,” Berry said. “That means attending community events. That means being out and about, hosting meet and greets, and coffees with folks so that I can get to know them. They can get to know me, and we can get to work on their issues in this district."
Berry emphasized priorities such as infrastructure, clean air and water - issues she says require collaboration among lawmakers.
She will fill the seat vacated by Stell Parker Selby, who resigned in June after missing the entire legislative session due to a stroke.
Berry said the state should examine its policies around long-term absences in the legislature.
"I think that it's a statewide issue. This isn't the first time someone has had a long absence, while serving in their seat as a legislature," said Berry. "So I think it's a good next step for the state as a whole to start to think about what happens in that situation. There are other states that I've looked into that, have different processes for interim seats and other things like that. And so I think we just need to be able to figure out what that looks like in Delaware and what makes sense for here."
Berry is scheduled to be sworn in Aug. 12, just before the special session convenes.
In terms of absentee ballots, Berry secured 469 votes, whereas Miller received 193.
The Department of Elections says you can get an absentee ballot if you have a qualifying reason under state law, such as if you're sick, physically disabled, taking care of a sick family member or serving in the armed forces.