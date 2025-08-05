SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Alonna Berry has officially secured Delaware's District 20 seat in the House of Representatives.
In the biggest special election turn out in Delaware recorded history, Berry beat her opponent, Republican Nikki Miller, by 121 votes, according to the Department of Elections.
The department says 40 percent of the district voted: 9,257 people in total.
Berry says she's excited and grateful.
"I'm really grateful to the constituents of this district. We have the highest voter turnout in any special election in Delaware history, which to me tells the story that our community cares. Our community cares about the issues," said Berry.
Berry says her message for the district is this:
"We're all just neighbors again. And it's my job as representative to represent everyone in this district. And that means hearing their concerns. That means listening to the things that matter to them. And that means being the voice in Dover, representing those concerns on behalf of the district."
Berry says she's grateful for the race and Miller's candidacy.
"I can't remember a time where there were two women, two educators running because we care about the issues and we care about this community. And so, I commend her campaign and her team, and, and grateful that that we had such great candidates for this seat."
Berry says she does not yet know an exact date she'll be sworn in but believes it'll be before the special session August 12th.
Both women have already filed to run in the 2026 election.