DOVER, Del. - House Amendment 1 to Senate Bill 27 is awaiting action in the House Appropriations Committee after lawmakers introduced the amendment Wednesday, May 6, as the proposal seeks to expand the responsibilities and authority of the Office of New Americans, revise its advisory committee, and add privacy protections for certain records.
The amendment would require the Office of New Americans to develop strategies aimed at retaining immigrant and international students in Delaware colleges and universities. It would also direct the office to convene stakeholders to identify and reduce exploitation and fraud against immigrants, share information about legal services available to new Americans, and coordinate efforts with the State Refugee Coordinator.
Under the proposal, the office would also gain authority to raise outside funds and enter into memoranda of understanding and other agreements needed to carry out its statutory duties.
Another provision in the amendment would exempt certain office records from Delaware’s Freedom of Information Act to protect the privacy of people seeking services or resources from the Office of New Americans.
House Amendment 1 would also change the makeup of the Advisory Committee to the Office of New Americans by removing certain members and replacing them with the Delaware secretary of state, attorney general, one public member appointed by the governor, one public member appointed by the speaker of the House of Representatives, and one public member appointed by the president pro tempore of the Senate.
The amendment would also remove a requirement that the advisory committee hold one public hearing each year to receive public comment. The legislation notes that Delaware law already requires public bodies to allow public comment at each meeting under Title 29, Section 10004(a)(2).
Democratic Rep. Josué Ortega, who represents Delaware's 3rd District, is the primary sponsor of Senate Bill 27.