NEW CASTLE, Del. — Pets and Wildlife Sanctuaries billed itself as a safe space where animals were treated with compassion and dignity. Now its president and founder has been charged with animal cruelty after nearly 100 animals were found in deplorable conditions in his New Castle home.
98 animals found, four later die
On Sept. 24, Delaware Animal Services say they executed a search warrant with New Castle County Code Enforcement at 39-year-old Mark Ptomey's home where 98 animals — including 49 cats, 42 dogs, and seven small pets — were found in unsafe and unsanitary conditions.
Inside, officials reported a strong ammonia odor from animal waste, with crates stacked throughout the home among trash and clutter. The Office of Animal Welfare says pet waste was all over the house, with some animals forced to live in their own excrement. Outside, Animal Welfare officers say cages and kennels in poor condition were scattered across the yard.
Several pets were rushed to veterinary care in severe medical distress. One cat died en route to a hospital, while two other cats and one dog had to be euthanized due to their condition.
“This individual betrayed the community and the animals that he claimed to protect,” said Mark Tobin, chief of DAS. “Instead of providing a sanctuary for vulnerable pets, they were subjected to horrible neglect. We will work to hold him accountable so he cannot harm animals again.”
Ptomey is now facing 64 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty.
CoastTV called the number on Pets and Wildlife Sanctuaries, Inc's website for comment on this story. It went straight to voicemail and the mailbox was full.
Animals recovering, suffering from infections
The animals are now in the care of the Brandywine Valley SPCA, where they are being treated for open wounds and infections. The SPCA tells CoastTV nearly all of the 100 animals are at the Animal Rescue Center in Georgetown.
BVSPCA CEO Adam Lamb urged the public to help by fostering, adopting, or donating. “This is an emergency situation, and we are doing everything we can, but it takes support from our community to make responses like this possible,” Lamb said.
Rescue website quotes Gandhi, plans worldwide expansion
The website for Pets and Wildlife Sanctuaries, Inc (PAWS) describes itself as an organization as operating protected no-kill sanctuaries, showing images of people hiking in nature. However, according to PAWS' own website, its current location is in a home on less than .5 acres.
"Our sanctuaries provide safe spaces for those who have experienced trauma or abuse, ensuring they receive the love and care they deserve," PAWS' website reads.
That "safe space" has now been condemned by Delaware code enforcement officers. The Office of Animal Welfare says along with feces and hoarding-like conditions inside, officers say cages and kennels in poor condition were scattered across the yard, with some animals lacking adequate shelter.
Along with a quote attributed to Mahatma Gandhi on the treatment of animals, PAWS' website describes hopes for a global expansion within 20 years.
"Animals are struggling and dying all over the world. Once we have established locations in all 50 states, PAWS, Inc. will take our mission internationally, starting with locations in Canada and Mexico, and expanding into Central and South America by 2044, in time for our 20th Anniversary," a section of the website reads.
Founder out on $231 bail
The Office of Animal Welfare says Ptolmey was arraigned Oct. 1 in Justice of the Peace Court 11 and released on $231 unsecured bail.
Along with animal cruelty, he is charged with 72 dog housing violations, 27 dog licensing violations, and 68 rabies vaccination violations.
Ptolmey is prohibited from owning or possessing animals until the case is resolved.