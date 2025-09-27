FRANKFORD, Del. - Salted Vines and Vineyard & Winery announced the return of its 4th Annual Grapetoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 11 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
According to Salted Vines Vineyard & Winery, the event is a family-friendly celebration featuring wine, food, live entertainment, vendor shopping, and grape stomping. Admission is free, but grape stomping requires a ticket purchase and includes a commemorative T-shirt.
The event will take place at Salted Vines Vineyard & Winery, 32512 Blackwater Road, Frankford, Delaware, 19945.
The weekend line-up includes:
- Saturday, October 11 | 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Vendor Village: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Food trucks on-site all day
- Live Music: Rick Arzt (12 - 3 p.m.) & Jack Sky (4 - 7 p.m.)
- Watch the Grape Stomping festivities
- Sunday, October 12 | 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Vendor Village: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Food trucks on-site all day
- DJ Scott (12 - 3 p.m.)
- Live Music: Flying Ivories Dueling Pianos (5 - 8 p.m.)
For more information or to register for the event, visit here.