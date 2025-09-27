Grapetoberfest

Salted Vines and Vineyard & Winery announced the return of its 4th Annual Grapetoberfest (Salted Vines and Vineyard & Winery).

FRANKFORD, Del. - Salted Vines and Vineyard & Winery announced the return of its 4th Annual Grapetoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 11 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

According to Salted Vines Vineyard & Winery, the event is a family-friendly celebration featuring wine, food, live entertainment, vendor shopping, and grape stomping. Admission is free, but grape stomping requires a ticket purchase and includes a commemorative T-shirt.

The event will take place at Salted Vines Vineyard & Winery, 32512 Blackwater Road, Frankford, Delaware, 19945.

The weekend line-up includes:

  • Saturday, October 11 | 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
    • Vendor Village: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
    • Food trucks on-site all day
    • Live Music: Rick Arzt (12 - 3 p.m.) & Jack Sky (4 - 7 p.m.)
    • Watch the Grape Stomping festivities
  • Sunday, October 12 | 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
    • Vendor Village: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
    • Food trucks on-site all day
    • DJ Scott (12 - 3 p.m.)
    • Live Music: Flying Ivories Dueling Pianos (5 - 8 p.m.)

For more information or to register for the event, visit here.

Tags

Locations

Reporter, CoastTV and Telemundo Delmarva

Nicole Richter joined Coast TV News as a bilingual reporter in July of 2025. She graduated from Temple University in May of 2025 with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism. 

Recommended for you