LEWES, Del - DelDOT will close Nassau Road at Route 1 beginning Sept. 22. This is part of ongoing work on the Route 1 Minos Conaway Grade Separated Intersection project.
According to DelDOT, the closure will allow crews to install storm drain pipes beneath Nassau Road. Eventually, a new road will pass under the Nassau Bridge, connecting New Road and Janice Road without having to go on the highway.
The closure is expected to remain in effect through the end of October, weather permitting.
Drivers going north on Route 1 will be directed past Nassau Road before taking a right to return to the road. Drivers going south will turn left onto Nassau Road at the first available intersection. DelDOT urges drivers to use caution in the work zone and plan to allow for minor delays.
Craig Cameron, who works at Bayside Exteriors on Nassau Road, says this is frustrating.
"It's not obvious how customers can get in and out. It seems dangerous without any kind of flaggers. It's just really hard to conduct business as a small local business here," said Cameron.
Local Andrea Ely says she thinks the closure will be worth it in the end.
"People hate to cross Route One. It's bad. I mean, people sit and sit and sit until they finally can't sit anymore and boom. It's not good," said Ely.
The larger project spans from of Red Mill Pond to the Five Points intersection and includes three roundabouts and multiple new access roads on both sides of Route 1.