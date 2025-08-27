LEWES, Del. - Drivers near the Nassau Bridge on Route 1 may have noticed trees being cleared along the roadside, marking visible progress in the next phase of the Minos Conaway Road grade-separated interchange project.
The Delaware Department of Transportation is moving forward with a plan to improve traffic and safety in the area by building a new road that will pass under the Nassau Bridge. This route will give drivers access to New Road or allow them to continue east to Janice Road.
The project area runs from just south of Red Mill Pond to the Five Points intersection. The plans also include three roundabouts and several access roads on both sides of Route 1.
On Sept. 2, Devon Road at Mill Pond Acres, will close for this project. DelDOT said a barrier wall will be installed at the site to end crossover access for drivers.
Construction is expected to continue for the next three years and is expected to be complete in mid-2028. DelDOT said the project is a broader effort to ease congestion and increase safety for both locals and tourists traveling through the busy coastal corridor.