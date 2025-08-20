LEWES, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation will permanently close Devon Road at Mill Pond Acres beginning the night of Sept. 2, as part of ongoing construction for the Route 1 Minos Conaway Road project.
The closure marks the start of a new phase in the three-year effort to improve safety and traffic flow along Route 1 in the Lewes area. According to the department, a barrier wall will be installed at the site, eliminating crossover access from Route 1 and allowing workers to begin the next phase of work.
No local detour will be provided and DelDOT is advising drivers to plan ahead and use alternate routes.
The broader Route 1 project broke ground on June 20. It includes construction of a grade-separated intersection to separate through traffic from local, as well as the addition of three new roundabouts. DelDOT also says it plans to add a shared-use path for pedestrians and cyclists while removing eight existing crossover points.
DelDOT officials say the changes are aimed at reducing accidents and improving mobility along one of Sussex County’s busiest corridors.