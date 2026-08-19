GEORGETOWN, Del. - Members of the Sussex County Association of Realtors (SCAOR) and Young Professionals Network (YPN) gathered at the SCAOR office to officially “Stuff the Bus,” ending the association’s 2026 school supply drive with a collection of donations for local students.
The annual school supply drive was held from June 8 through Aug. 14. It encouraged SCAOR members and people of the community to donate school supplies ranging from pencils, notebooks and folders to calculators, art supplies and other classroom essentials.
This year, participating brokerages competed to see which office could collect the most supplies based on donation weight relative to the number of agents in the office. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty earned this year’s top honors.
"Stuff the Bus is a wonderful example of what can happen when our members come together for a common purpose," said Kyle Atkinson, 2026 Chair of YPN. "We’re incredibly grateful for the generosity shown by everyone who participated and proud to see our members helping local students begin the school year with the supplies they need,"