LEWES, Del.- The Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park is apologizing after the organization says a communication error left families without public notice that the 2026 Youth Fishing Tournament had been postponed.
The organization said it notified its members several months ago that the tournament would not take place as planned because it lacked an event coordinator. However, it did not announce the postponement publicly.
As a result, several families arrived at Cape Henlopen State Park on Saturday morning expecting to take part in the youth fishing tournament.
“We deeply regret the frustration, wasted time, and inconvenience this caused,” said Jeff Underwood, president of the Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park, in a public apology.
Underwood said the organization especially wanted to apologize to the families who came to the park expecting the event to take place.
The Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park said two volunteers have now stepped forward to take responsibility for organizing the popular youth program.
The group said it expects to finalize a date for next year's tournament.